Murder Convict Gets 25 Years To Life

It’s 25 years to life in prison for a Nevada County man convicted eight months ago for first-degree murder. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the sentencing of 63-year-old Michael Stine had been delayed by his efforts to seek a new trial, which were rejected by the judge. Stine was convicted by a jury almost exactly three years after the incident, in October of 2020, on Garden Bar Road…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

There has never been any specifics on a motive. Wilson says there was unusually strong evidence. That included an eyewitness account. But also something he says he’s never had before in such a case. That was audio footage from the victim’s cell phone capturing portions of the incident…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says the killing was both senseless and cold-blooded. Comeaux was also a local veteran.