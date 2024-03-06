Murder Defendant Pleads To Reduced Charge

The final, but most notable, defendant, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death that occurred in Grass Valley nearly three and a half years ago, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Trey Richard, 22 at the time of his arrest, has pleaded to voluntary manslaughter instead of murder…

Richard was the only one directly charged in the killing of 36-year-old Shanta Olsen. The other five defendants have already reached plea agreements and are serving various prison sentences. All six were from Dallas, Texas and also had gang affiliations. But Wilson indicated that a change in state law over the course of the case made it much more difficult to get a gang enhancement conviction that would have added more time. He says the suspects had tried to purchase a significant amount of marijuana with fake money, in November of 2020. After they left, the two alleged buyers, including Olsen, initiated a high-speed chase on Rough and Ready Highway that continued onto the streets of Grass Valley…

Richard also agreed to a 21-year prison sentence. A committee Governor Newsom commissioned reported that the gang enhancement law has been disproportionately applied to people of color. The report went further in pointing out that evidence has been regularly grouped together with evidence of underlying charges, which makes it not only unreliable but unfairly prejudicial to a jury.