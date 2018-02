A murder has been reported near Nevada City. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says the family found the body of 67-year-old Pamela Degrio in her home on North Bloomfield Road, Tuesday morning…

Royal says it didn’t look like anything was missing from the home…

Royal says he didn’t know of Degrio lived alone but that she had at least two ex-spouses.