Murder Suspect Arrested on Interstate 80

A murder suspect wanted in the state of Nevada has been arrested on Interstate 80 in Placer County. Officials from the Gold Run office of the Highway Patrol report 56 year-old Kenneth Davis was pulled over and arrested without incident Sunday afternoon, after Reno Police put out information about the suspect driving a red Mitsubishi Mirage heading westbound. An officer spotted the vehicle near Crystal Springs Road, and made a traffic stop off the freeway at the Alta Street exit, where Davis was taken into custody. A loaded handgun was found in the car. Davis was booked into the Placer County Jail.

