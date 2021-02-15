Murder Suspect Found Competent

Several older Nevada County murder suspects have been found incompetent to stand trial in recent years. But that’s not the case for 60-year-old Michael Stine, after a doctor’s report was received and reviewed by the judge. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says even though that hasn’t happened very often, it’s still a pretty low legal standard for criminal proceedings to resume…

Walsh says Stine and the victim, 48-year-old Shelby Comeaux, were roommates at a south county home, where an ongoing dispute escalated regarding a marijuana grow there. That was on Garden Bar Road last October…

Walsh says although prosecutors no longer have to apply a specific degree of murder, this would qualify as first-degree, with the most serious legal consequences.