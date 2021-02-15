< Back to All News

Murder Suspect Found Competent

Posted: Feb. 15, 2021 12:36 AM PST

Several older Nevada County murder suspects have been found incompetent to stand trial in recent years. But that’s not the case for 60-year-old Michael Stine, after a doctor’s report was received and reviewed by the judge. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says even though that hasn’t happened very often, it’s still a pretty low legal standard for criminal proceedings to resume…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Stine and the victim, 48-year-old Shelby Comeaux, were roommates at a south county home, where an ongoing dispute escalated regarding a marijuana grow there. That was on Garden Bar Road last October…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says although prosecutors no longer have to apply a specific degree of murder, this would qualify as first-degree, with the most serious legal consequences.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha