Murder Suspect Found Competent

Posted: May. 30, 2018 6:40 PM PDT

A Nevada County jury has found that murder suspect Joseph Ward is competent to stand trial, setting the criminal case to resume. District Attorney Cliff Newell says the jury took less than an hour to come up with its verdict. Ward is accused of killing 61-year-old Kenneth Pestana, nearly a year ago, at Pestana’s Highway 20 home, about 10 miles from Nevada City. Newell says prosecutors always felt that the foundation for questioning Ward’s mental state was faulty…

Newell also points out that Ward was not the one doubting his ability to follow court proceedings…

Ward claimed that Pestana served in a secret society and was a government informant with permission to kill.

