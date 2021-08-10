< Back to All News

Murder Suspected In Death Of Grass Valley Man

Posted: Aug. 10, 2021 2:30 PM PDT

Murder is suspected in the death of a 30-year-old Grass Valley man whose body was discovered in a canal in Colfax last Friday. Placer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nelson Resendes says an autopsy released by coroner’s office shows that it’s possible that the man died from blunt force trauma. But he says due to the type of injuries, along with the level of decomposition, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of death. It’s believed the body had been in the canal, in a wooded area near Peaceful Valley Road, for at least a week. Resendes says the man’s name is not being released at this time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha