Murder Suspected In Death Of Grass Valley Man

Murder is suspected in the death of a 30-year-old Grass Valley man whose body was discovered in a canal in Colfax last Friday. Placer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nelson Resendes says an autopsy released by coroner’s office shows that it’s possible that the man died from blunt force trauma. But he says due to the type of injuries, along with the level of decomposition, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of death. It’s believed the body had been in the canal, in a wooded area near Peaceful Valley Road, for at least a week. Resendes says the man’s name is not being released at this time.