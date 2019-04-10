< Back to All News

Murder Trial Begins In Nevada County Court

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 6:11 PM PDT

Jury selection is underway in a Nevada County courtroom for a murder trial. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says the trial for 71-year-old Michael Sturgell should take around three weeks…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The body of 67-year-old Pamela DeGrio was found in her home, on North Bloomfield Road, in February of last year. Detectives say she was shot five times with a handgun…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Sturgell, who was living in Oroville, was arrested in April of last year in the Nevada County jail, where he was awaiting sentencing for an unrelated burglary of firearms, committed around the time DeGrio was killed. The Sheriff’s Department says he and DeGrio divorced over 40 years ago and had one child. A motive has not been released.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha