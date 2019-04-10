Murder Trial Begins In Nevada County Court

Jury selection is underway in a Nevada County courtroom for a murder trial. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says the trial for 71-year-old Michael Sturgell should take around three weeks…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The body of 67-year-old Pamela DeGrio was found in her home, on North Bloomfield Road, in February of last year. Detectives say she was shot five times with a handgun…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Sturgell, who was living in Oroville, was arrested in April of last year in the Nevada County jail, where he was awaiting sentencing for an unrelated burglary of firearms, committed around the time DeGrio was killed. The Sheriff’s Department says he and DeGrio divorced over 40 years ago and had one child. A motive has not been released.