Murder Trial Begins In Nevada County Courtroom

A relatively rare murder trial is getting underway in a Nevada County courtroom today (November 29th). 58-year-old Russell Rippetoe, from Barstow, is accused of killing 43-year-old Raul Iturrald of Nevada City at a property on North Bloomfield Road, in June of last year. Assistant County District Attorney Cami Lisonbee says questionnaires are usually filled out as part of the screening process to seat a jury…

But Lisonbee indicates it can often take longer than that, with leeway allowed for the many people who feel uncomfortable and squeamish bout murder cases…

Lisonbee estimates the trial will last through next week, which, she says, is a fairly normal length of time. According to investigators, Rippetoe killed Iturrald during an unspecified dispute that escalated. The body was buried near a cannabis grow, which, otherwise, has no link to the crime.