Murder Trial In DUI Death Of Defendant’s Son

Nearly three years after it happened, the murder trial of a Grass Valley man arrested in a fatal drunk driving crash that killed his two-year-old son has begun. The trial of 41-year-old Albert Silva was moved from Truckee back to Nevada City, after a judge was disqualified. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says the law allows Silva to be charged with second-degree murder because he had prior DUI convictions…

Walsh says it can often take about two years for a murder case to go to trial, but the pandemic wasn’t the only factor in slowing down the proceedings…

Walsh says with pandemic restrictions in place in the courtroom he expects the trial to last two to three weeks. In March of 2018, the CHP says Silva was driving on Highway 20, near Harmony Ridge Road, when, because of his intoxication, he lost control of his car, which overturned several times.