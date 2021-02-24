Murder Trial Underway For Grass Valley Man

The trial of a 73-year-old Grass Valley man for murdering his 63-year-old wife is getting underway in a Truckee courtroom. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says Dennis Daly had attempted to choke his wife, Stacey, in October of 2019. He says it was part of a longtime domestic violence pattern at their Cypress Hill Drive home…

Walsh says he expects cause of death to be an issue raised by the defense, since the victim didn’t die right away. The victim actually died of a stroke which, Walsh alleges, was triggered by the assault. If convicted, Daly faces a potential maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison…

And like many recent older male murder defendants in the county, a competency evaluation was also conducted for Daly. Walsh says he expects the trial to last around two to three weeks.