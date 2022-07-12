Murderer Of Local Veteran Gets Life Without Parole

He was considered the main perpetrator in the killing of a local Vietnam War veteran over four years ago in Cascade Shores. And now 55-year-old Sean Bryant has been sentenced to life in prison without parole by a Nevada County judge, according to Assistant District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee…

According to the investigation, Bryant became angry with 70-year-old Stan Norman for allegedly grabbing Bryant’s girlfriend, while under the influence of alcohol, and also making inappropriate comments about the girlfriend and her daughters. Bryant was convicted along with 45-year-old Michael McCauley, in May. McCauley was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. His sentence was delayed until August 26th…

McCauley’s maximum possible sentence is four years in prison. Lisonbee says Bryant had no prior criminal convictions and hadn’t been living in the area for very long.