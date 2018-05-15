< Back to All News

Music In Mountains Executive Director Leaving

Posted: May. 15, 2018 12:59 AM PDT

Music in the Mountains is losing its current executive director. Board President Terry Brown says Mieko Hatano has resigned, effective after the final Choral Concert on June 2nd. He says Hatano has been hired for the same position for the Oakland Symphony…

click to listen to Terry Brown

Brown says the Oakland classical music programs are quite similar to Music in the Mountains, but with a budget and staff a little over twice their size. He says during Hatano’s tenure, Music in the Mountains has undergone sweeping changes…

click to listen to Terry Brown

Brown says a Search Committee has been formed to seek the next Executive Director. In the meantime, they’re considering several candidates and expect to announce an interim replacement soon.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha