Music In Mountains Executive Director Leaving

Music in the Mountains is losing its current executive director. Board President Terry Brown says Mieko Hatano has resigned, effective after the final Choral Concert on June 2nd. He says Hatano has been hired for the same position for the Oakland Symphony…

click to listen to Terry Brown

Brown says the Oakland classical music programs are quite similar to Music in the Mountains, but with a budget and staff a little over twice their size. He says during Hatano’s tenure, Music in the Mountains has undergone sweeping changes…

click to listen to Terry Brown

Brown says a Search Committee has been formed to seek the next Executive Director. In the meantime, they’re considering several candidates and expect to announce an interim replacement soon.