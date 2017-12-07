Music in the Mountains Holds Holiday Concerts

It’s a classical way to ring in the holidays. Music in the Mountains is holiding its annual ‘Happy Holidays’ concert this weekend at the Amaral Center at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Artistic Director Pete Nowlen says they’ve assembled one of the finest group of musicians in the area…

Listen to Pete Nowlen 1

The featured work will be a classical piece called ‘Laud to the Nativity’ by Ottorino Respighi, but Nowlen says there will be plenty of recognizable holiday classics….

Listen to Pete Nowlen 2

There will be three performances, including a shortened show for kids and families which will run about 45 minutes. That show is Saturday at 11am. The two feature-length performaces, which run about two hours, will be Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Ticket and other information can be found at www.musicinthemountains.org.

–gf