Music In The Mountains Honored By Supervisors

Music in the Mountains was honored by Nevada County Supervisors last week for their 42 years of service, through the promotion of classical music and education. Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person told the Board that studies show that students who participate in music programs score higher on standardized tests and have higher grade point averages. She also reminded the Board about the economic benefits…

Supervisor Lisa Swarthout was among Board members who approved the certificate of recognition…

The proclamation says, in part, that Music in the Mountains provides a wide range of in-and after-school programs in the western county, serving more than 50 classrooms and over two-thousand students a year. It says these programs support every student’s development and academic growth, while also helping train the next generation of musicians.