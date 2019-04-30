< Back to All News

Music in the Mountains Moving to Grass Valley

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

After 25 years in Nevada City, Music in the Mountains is moving. They are in the process of vacating their office at 530 Searls Avenue, and locating to downtown Grass Valley…

Listen to Jenny Darlington-Person 1

Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person says the plan was to be moving everything to the new location this week, but dealing with computer systems and phone lines took longer than anticipated. They also have an event coming up on May 7, so they’ll be keeping the box office open. So even though they will have more room in Grass Valley, and be closer to their community partners, are they going to miss the Nevada City office after a quarter of a century?…

Listen to Jenny Darlington-Person 2

Darlington-Person says they are moving some things into storage now, and could use some volunteer help. She says if you are able to move boxes and lighter furnishings up stairs, they will shower you with gratitude!

–gf

