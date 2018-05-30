MIM Names Interim Executive Director

New leadership from a familiar face for Music in the Mountains. The organization has named former board member and volunteer Ginny Riffey as its interim executive director. Riffey has prior experience leading non-profit organizations and is committed to the success of Music in the Mountians.

Current Executive Director, Mieko Hatano, is leaving Music in the Mountains to take a similatr position with the Oakland Symphony. Riffey says she is only planning to lead the organization until a permanent Executive Director is found. However, she is taking over at a critical time of the year.

Riffey says her primary goals are to continue with the good work Hatano and the musical directors have put in place for the summer, and to support all of the volunteers that make the programs happen.

She says they hope to have her replacement identified adn on board sometime this fall.