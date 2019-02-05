< Back to All News

Music On Wheels Now Offered Some Seniors

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 12:15 AM PST

Meals on Wheels provides food for homebound seniors in Nevada County and elsewhere. And now a new local program has been launched called Music on Wheels. Small groups of musicians from InConcert Sierra are performing classical concerts at four local senior living facilities. And artistic director Ken Hardin says they’ve been very well received…

click to listen to Ken Hardin

The program was inspired, in part, by increasing scientific evidence demonstrating how music, especially classical music, keeps older people’s spirits up and minds sharp. It can also reduce heart rates, blood pressure, and anxiety. Hardin says it also helps that many classical songs have timeless memories, improving moods. Lori Woodhall’s recently attended a performance with her 91-year-old mother, who lives at the Cascades facility in Grass Valley…

click to listen to Lori Woodhall

Hardin says they hope to perform several times a year at Cascades, Atria, Hilltop Commons, and Sierra View Manor, although funding is somewhat of a question mark. A demonstration performance is being planned for the Nevada Theatre, with proceeds designed to keep the program going. He says if all goes well performances may eventually expand to other facilities.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha