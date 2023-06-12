< Back to All News

Musical Mondays Begin Today

Posted: Jun. 12, 2023 12:21 AM PDT

Starting today (Mon.) you can wake up your week with Musical Mondays. It’s at the outdoor amphitheatre at the Madelyn Helling Library, from 11am to noon. InConcert Sierra Artistic Director Ken Hardin, who will also be one of the performers, says although the music is enjoyable for all age groups, they try to really connect with young children each summer. He says they can be more interactive at these shows…

Hardin says that might also plant a seed for a future in music, by sparking appreciation at an earlier age. He says it’s part of InConcert Sierra’s educational mission. He says each year they also invite all the county’s third-graders over to their current, temporary performance venue at the Seventh Day Adventist Church for two Monday morning performances there…

Musical Mondays is Monday morning through July 24th, excluding July third, from 11am to noon. The series began in 2017, as part of the Nevada County Library Reading Program. It’s partially underwritten by the local nonprofit Friends of the Nevada County Libraries.

