Musical Mondays Return To Madelyn Helling Library

Posted: Jun. 17, 2022 12:37 AM PDT

With pandemic restrictions finally loosened, Musical Mondays have also returned for the first time in three summers at the Madelyn Helling Library’s outdoor amphitheatre, which is at the neighboring Rood Center. That’s from 11am to noon. It’s a collaboration with InConcert Sierra. Artistic Director Ken Hardin says it’s through July 25th, and possibly August first. The shows feature local as well as regional musicians, highlighting a variety of instruments and sounds for all ages to enjoy…

But Hardin says they really want to reach young children and expand their musical appreciation…

All kinds of styles are featured, including folk, country, bluegrass, classical, jazz, and traditional dance music from many different cultures.

