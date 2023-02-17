< Back to All News

Musicians Step Up To Save Vital Local Venue

Posted: Feb. 17, 2023 12:10 AM PST

Local musicians have banded together to save a vital local venue from financial extinction. Beth Moore is co-owner of the Wild Eyed Pub in Grass Valley. She and her partner purchased and upgraded the aging building, on Mill Street, in 2017 and opened in June of 2018. But then the pandemic hit in March of 2020…

click to listen to Beth Moore

Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town” earlier this week, Moore said they live-streamed musicians for a time before they could eventually hold outdoor shows, with limited attendance, due to spacing restrictions. But they’re still not doing much better than breaking even. The pub has hosted fundraisers for nonprofits, mostly, on a regualr basis. And she says a couple of performers who’d held one before offered to hold one for the business. They proposed a series of short sets, with the first one on Sunday…

click to listen to Beth Moore

27 acts will perform these so-called Love Fests, from noon to 9:30pm. Wild Eye Pub also has a Go Fund Me campaign, with other financial benefits also coming in.

