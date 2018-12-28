Must See TV

Dave Bear
Dave Bear, the new Swap Shop Host! Dave has been in radio for a while. His first job was hosting a Swap Shop program in Craig, CO in the the late 70's. Most recently he co-hosted the morning show on our sister station STAR 94 FM, and helped with the creation of the Shopping Show on KNCO and former sister station KUBA in Yuba City. Dave worked at KUBA for 25 years in various capacities and has lived there for nearly as long. Dave has a big family and enjoys all his kids and now grandkids. His hobbies include woodworking, and you can see his work by checking out his website www.2bearswoodshop.com.
Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 10:42 AM PST
No matter how your year went, this one was a busy one for the firefighters on our state. Locally, thankfully, it was a quiet season. But the men and women on the Thin Red Line were non-the-less busy lending a helping hand. We had the honor of interviewing a local firefighter on KNCO Thursday afternoon who was part of that out of town assistance also known as a Strike Team. More precisely The Nevada County Strike Team.
Daniel Ramey, the PIO Officer of Peardale Chicago Park FPF, was dispatched to a long list of fires in our state. He sent us a video he shot of his fire season. Here’s the link to the video on YouTube. It’s excellent!
