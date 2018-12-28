Must See TV

No matter how your year went, this one was a busy one for the firefighters on our state. Locally, thankfully, it was a quiet season. But the men and women on the Thin Red Line were non-the-less busy lending a helping hand. We had the honor of interviewing a local firefighter on KNCO Thursday afternoon who was part of that out of town assistance also known as a Strike Team. More precisely The Nevada County Strike Team.

Daniel Ramey, the PIO Officer of Peardale Chicago Park FPF, was dispatched to a long list of fires in our state. He sent us a video he shot of his fire season. Here’s the link to the video on YouTube. It’s excellent!