Mysterious Device Found In Bank Drop Box

Some excitement Monday morning at Chase Bank on South Church Street in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says while going through procedures to open for customers, an employee found a metal device inside their night drop box…

Blakemore says officers were called out, who initially treated the discovery as threatening. But it was soon determined, while talking to employees, that it likely wasn’t. However, just to be on the safe side, the Explosive Ordnance Detail of Placer County was called. And they removed the device safely without incident, allowing the bank to open a little under two hours later than normal. He says it turned out to be a motion-activated anti-theft device that, when triggered, emits a 110-decibel tone…

Blakemore says it’s unlikely a crime was committed and that there was no intention to create any fear.