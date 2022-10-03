< Back to All News

Mysterious Device Found In Bank Drop Box

Posted: Oct. 3, 2022 2:16 PM PDT

Some excitement Monday morning at Chase Bank on South Church Street in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says while going through procedures to open for customers, an employee found a metal device inside their night drop box…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says officers were called out, who initially treated the discovery as threatening. But it was soon determined, while talking to employees, that it likely wasn’t. However, just to be on the safe side, the Explosive Ordnance Detail of Placer County was called. And they removed the device safely without incident, allowing the bank to open a little under two hours later than normal. He says it turned out to be a motion-activated anti-theft device that, when triggered, emits a 110-decibel tone…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says it’s unlikely a crime was committed and that there was no intention to create any fear.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha