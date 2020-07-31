Mystery Seeds Part of Marketing SCAM

The mystery seeds that have been arriving at random residents around the United Startes have also been arriving in Nevada County. Agriculture Commissioner Chris de Nijs says says about a dozen or so residents have reported receiving a small package in the mail. He says he has been working with US Customs and Border Patrol and it appears it is part of a marketing scam.

de Nijs sasy it does not appear that he seeds are part of some sort of biological attack, but it doesn’t mean the seeds are completely harmelss. The seeds have not gone through the standard protocols for international agriculture-based products arriving in the states. He says not to handle the seeds if the are shipped to you. There could be unknown consequences.

The Commissioner says to bring the package to the county Agricultue Office office at the Rood Center. He says the seeds seem to be garden variety vegetables. He says border and customs agents are attempting to track the original shipper of the seeds; but part of the scam is the shipping documentation.

de Nijs sasy a number of counties and at least 35 states have received some level of the mystery seeds.