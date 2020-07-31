< Back to All News

Mystery Seeds Part of Marketing SCAM

Posted: Jul. 31, 2020 3:20 PM PDT

The mystery seeds that have been arriving at random residents around the United Startes have also been arriving in Nevada County. Agriculture Commissioner Chris de Nijs says says about a dozen or so residents have reported receiving a small package in the mail. He says he has been working with US Customs and Border Patrol and it appears it is part of a marketing scam.

Listen to Chris de Nijs

de Nijs sasy it does not appear that he seeds are part of some sort of biological attack, but it doesn’t mean the seeds are completely harmelss. The seeds have not gone through the standard protocols for international agriculture-based products arriving in the states. He says not to handle the seeds if the are shipped to you. There could be unknown consequences.

Listen to Chris de Nijs

The Commissioner says to bring the package to the county Agricultue Office office at the Rood Center. He says the seeds seem to be garden variety vegetables. He says border and customs agents are attempting to track the original shipper of the seeds; but part of the scam is the shipping documentation.

Listen to Chris de Nijs

de Nijs sasy a number of counties and at least 35 states have received some level of the mystery seeds.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha