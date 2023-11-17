Mystical Puppet Rock Opera This Weekend

If you’re interested in some unusual entertainment this weekend, you might want to check out the “Mystical Puppet Rock Opera”. That’s happening Saturday evening at the Un-Church in Grass Valley, which is not an actual church but a performance venue. Music is being performed by Dalrymple and the Wild Daimons. And it includes a family of hand-carved wooden marionettes. Dalrymple MacAlpin created Rumpelstiltskin and appeared recently on KNCO’s On the Town…

Meanwhile, Rumplestiltskin admits to few nerves for a performance that hasn’t really been tried before…

There’s also a special guest appearance by what’s described as the “local heroic ambassadors of sonic mind-melts, the one and only Wild Horsey Ride, featuring Randy McKean”. And it’s also a celebration of the launching of MacAlpin’s brand new comic book series. It all starts at 7:30 Saturday evening, and ends at around 10pm, at the Un Church, off Hughes Road near Ridge Road. Tickets are 20 dollars.