Mystical Puppet Rock Opera This Weekend

Posted: Nov. 17, 2023 12:51 AM PST

If you’re interested in some unusual entertainment this weekend, you might want to check out the “Mystical Puppet Rock Opera”. That’s happening Saturday evening at the Un-Church in Grass Valley, which is not an actual church but a performance venue. Music is being performed by Dalrymple and the Wild Daimons. And it includes a family of hand-carved wooden marionettes. Dalrymple MacAlpin created Rumpelstiltskin and appeared recently on KNCO’s On the Town…

click to listen to Dalrymple MacAlpin

Meanwhile, Rumplestiltskin admits to few nerves for a performance that hasn’t really been tried before…

click to listen to Rumpelstiltskin

There’s also a special guest appearance by what’s described as the “local heroic ambassadors of sonic mind-melts, the one and only Wild Horsey Ride, featuring Randy McKean”. And it’s also a celebration of the launching of MacAlpin’s brand new comic book series. It all starts at 7:30 Saturday evening, and ends at around 10pm, at the Un Church, off Hughes Road near Ridge Road. Tickets are 20 dollars.

