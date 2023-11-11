N-C City Council Approves Cannabis Equity Pgm

Like Nevada County, Nevada City is also creating a Cannabis Equity Program. Results of a recently-completed Equity Assessment were presented to the City Council at its meeting last week. Among the notable findings, it said cannabis cultivation remained an open secret in the city until the mid 2000’s, that law enforcement had turned a blind eye to the illicit industry during this time. But as operations grew significantly, there was a shift to a more criminal stance. One member of the Assessment Team, Don Aldridge, told the Council there was an elevation in arrests, especially of minorities…

County staff said that’s led to residents being labeled criminals for simple possession and other related convictions that would carry little or no consequences under the state’s legalization of cannabis that was approved by voters in 2016. The assessment also said high compliance and overhead costs are leading barriers for small-scale legacy cultivators to enter the legal industry. There’s also a lack of access to business and personal banking services. The Council, including Gary Peterson, adopted the findings and putting a program together…

The Council has also authorized a one-time fee waiver and reimbursement for Equity Participants in an amount not to exceed 10-thousand dollars.