< Back to All News

N-C City Council Has Rainy Homeless Concerns

Posted: Jan. 16, 2023 12:26 AM PST

An Emergency Proclamation from three weeks of stormy weather has also been declared in Nevada City. And during discussions by the City Council last week, Councilmember Daniela Fernandez also took the opportunity to express alarm that the county’s Winter Shelter should be open even more often for the homeless during prolonged rainy periods. The shelter is located at the city’s Vets Hall…

click to listen to Daniela Fernandez

County officials say opening protocol also includes extreme weather events, even if they don’t include freezing overnight temperatures. Tonight will be the third straight night that it’s been open and it was also open for three nights in a row the previous weekend. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that storms have been significantly more severe than what is normally seen in the area, in terms of the high volume of snow and rain in a short period of time. Damage is now approaching around 400-thousand dollars…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

The proclamation allows Nevada City to submit reimbursement applications for state or federal funding.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha