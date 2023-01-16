N-C City Council Has Rainy Homeless Concerns

An Emergency Proclamation from three weeks of stormy weather has also been declared in Nevada City. And during discussions by the City Council last week, Councilmember Daniela Fernandez also took the opportunity to express alarm that the county’s Winter Shelter should be open even more often for the homeless during prolonged rainy periods. The shelter is located at the city’s Vets Hall…

County officials say opening protocol also includes extreme weather events, even if they don’t include freezing overnight temperatures. Tonight will be the third straight night that it’s been open and it was also open for three nights in a row the previous weekend. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that storms have been significantly more severe than what is normally seen in the area, in terms of the high volume of snow and rain in a short period of time. Damage is now approaching around 400-thousand dollars…

The proclamation allows Nevada City to submit reimbursement applications for state or federal funding.