N-C Defensible Space Inspections Nearly Complete

Just in time for the hot summer months, defensible space inspections of all 14-hundred-90 parcels in Nevada City may be completed around a month after beginning.The city’s new OES Coordinator, Evan McLenithan, started the job in January and provided a presentation at the recent City Council meeting. And he was also touting the first year of utilizing a software online component. It includes a checklist of priorities that residents can use to prepare for the inspections…

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

Years prior, McLenithan says there was little to no information provided to property owners until letters were sent for code compliance. He says his office is really excited to now be providing every parcel with a user report that, instead, has a more heavy education approach, rather than punitive. But City Councilmember Doug Fleming also noted the ongoing cost challenges…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

McLenithan says in each report recipients will be given a clear list of tasks, to ensure properties are in compliance with the recently-created ordinance.