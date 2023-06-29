< Back to All News

N-C Empty Storefront Ordinance Taking Effect

Posted: Jun. 29, 2023 12:37 AM PDT

Starting next week, owners of vacant commercial buildings in Nevada City will need to register them with the city, as a way of reducing blight. City Manager Sean Grayson says there are 15 such buildings and code enforcement officials will be sending the word out. He says registration must also include a description of what a storefront will look like while it’s empty…

Grayson says the buildings will be inspected on a monthly basis, with the ordinance requiring the owners to make sure they’re maintained…

And as an incentive, Grayson says registration fees may also be available for use as fee credits for businesses that fill vacancies. Owners have 30 days to comply. Grass Valley passed a similar ordinance in 2020.

