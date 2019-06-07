N-U and Bear River Hold Graduations This Weekend

It’s a weekend of celebration, with a little sadness thrown in. It’s Graduation weekend at Bear River and Nevada Union High Schools. Bear River will have about 125 seniors getting their diplomas, and then going on to college, or out into the working world. While the students will be saying good bye to some of their friends, it’s not always easy on the teachers, either. Senior Project Coordinator Jeff Carrow calls himself the ‘King of the Senior Class’, because he’s been working with seniors at Bear River for about 15 years…

Bear River’s graduation ceremonies are Friday at 7pm at David Ramsey Stadium, which has a new track this year. Nevada Union’s ceremonies are Saturday morning at 9 o’clock. Senior Class Vice President Leah Ellis says it’s tough to pick out her favorite high school memories…

There are also Grad Night celebrations. Bear River’s is on campus all night Friday into Saturday. Nevada Union’s is at the South Yuba Club from 8pm Saturday to 3am Sunday.

