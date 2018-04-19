< Back to All News

N-U Changes Approach to Distracted Driving

Posted: Apr. 19, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada Union High School is trying something different this year when it comes to teaching kids about dangers one can encounter behind the wheel. N-U and Bear River used to participate in the ‘Every Fifteen Minutes Program’, which was a drill that actually simulated someone dying in an accident. Principal Kelly Rhoden says, this year especially, that was just a little too much…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 1

Rhoden actaully made the decision to cancel the program before the fatal crash that killed Justin Gardner and Tyler Nielsen last month. The program used to alternate years between Bear River and N-U, and Bear River canceled the program last year after a similar tragedy. Rhoden says, instead, students are participating this week in what is called ‘Impact Teen Driving’ where members of the highway patrol and local fire departments will come and in and do presentations on the dangers of distracted driving…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 2

The freshman and sophomores are going through the program today (Thursday). Juniors and Seniors will do it tomorrow.

–gf

