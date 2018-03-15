< Back to All News

N-U Holds Community Round Table Tonight

Posted: Mar. 15, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

Nevada Union High School is hosting what they calling a ‘Community Round Table’ tonight…

Assistant Principal Shaun Hurtado says the idea is find out what companies are looking for from high school graduates, and how the high school can help. They also follow up after a student finds a job to determine what’s working, and also what needs to be worked on…

Career technical education and internships will also be discussed. The event includes dinner, and is at 6 o’clock this evening at Nevada Union High School.

