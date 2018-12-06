Nader Disappearance A Homicide Case

The two-year disappearance of a Grass Valley man is officially being treated as a murder case by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it follows three days of searching the Lawrence Way home of 48-year-old Donald Nader where there were signs of a violent struggle. He declined to provide any more specifics at this time…

Meanwhile, Bringolf says Nader’s wife, Marnay, is still being sought for statements. He says she’s a fugitive from justice since facing a warrant for her arrest for alleged drug dealing at the home in early June. But she was also arrested and released in Idaho, later in June, on drug-related charges…

Bringolf says it was learned during the drug warrant search of the Lawrence Way home in June that Donald Nader had not been heard from since late summer or early fall of 2016.