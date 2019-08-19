< Back to All News

Name Change Could Be Coming for Gold Country Stage

Posted: Aug. 19, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County’s public transit service could be getting a facelift…

The Board of Supervisors has approved a contract with a consulting firm not to exceed 60-thousand dollars to explore re-branding opportunities such as a name change. Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says the changes wouldn’t just be for cosmetic reasons…

Gold Country Stage is the current name for the bus system, and there’s also Gold Country Lift, which provides transportation for those with physical disabilities. There will be a series of community meetings to gather public input, with those meetings taking place over the next several months. Tillotson says she doesn’t expect any changes to be made before the middle of next year.

