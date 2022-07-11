Name Change For Local League of Women Voters

The local chapter of the League of Women Voters has announced a name change. And you may not even notice it. Chapter President, Fran Cole, says they’d always been known as the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County. Now the geographical reference has been removed. She says it’s part of an effort to be more inclusive for all residents of the county…

But Cole stresses it’s not actually an expansion of territory for the league, that the Eastern County, which includes Truckee, has always been included in their programs and activities…

Cole also notes that the Eastern County is the fastest-growing region. And she says a lot of residents in that area have expressed interest in becoming members. There are currently around 70 members in what is now officially known as the League of Women Voters of Nevada County.