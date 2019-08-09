Narrow Gauge Historical Model Railroad At Fair

Model train enthusiasts are also happy that the Nevada County Fair is underway. It’s another chance to see the impressive display of the Narrow Gauge Historical Model Railroad, in the Quonset Hut, near the main gate. Model president, Mary Clark, says it was built in the 1980’s, to share the history of rail service in the county. It’s a one-thousand-square foot exhibit depicting the railroad during the 1930’s…

An on-board WiFi video camera gives visitors a televised “hobo view”, as if they’re riding the train. Clark says a lot of fabulous, but years-long and painstaking work has gone into the exhibit…

The exhibit is also open during other Fairground events throughout the year. It is not a part of the Narrow Gauge Museum.