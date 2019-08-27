National and Holbrooke Rennovations Continue

Nevada County’s two main historic hotels will remain closed through the end of the year for rennovations. But Erin Lewis, the projects’ outreach coordinator, says they’re progressing pretty quickly, hoping the Holbrooke and National Hotels will reopen sometime during the first three months of next year. In the meantime, one of the designers, Brie Ingram, says much needed infrastructure upgrades are being completed at the Holbrooke in Grass Valley…

Lewis and Ingram say the restaurant will have a larger and brighter design. And over at the National in Nevada City, a larger structure, Lewis says more intricate and extensive work has been needed, especially for the rooms…

Lewis says the restaurant at the National will stay on the bottom floor, with a new bar upstairs. Some retail space is also available at both hotels. You can find regular Facebook and Instagram updates regarding both projects.