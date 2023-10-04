Today is the National Clean Air Day and the county passed a resolution in August in support of the initiative. County Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says any sort of supportive change in behavior can help.

Renner says that it can be as simple as carpooling for a day, limiting the number or length of trips you take if you do drive, or even walking instead of driving when possible are all helpful along with a number of other ideas.

And if you are driving try not to accelerate too quickly or sit in an idling car to keep the air-conditioner running while waiting for somebody.

You can also ditch the car and jump on Nevada County Connects busses for free all day.

More ideas at cleanairday.org