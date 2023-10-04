< Back to All News

National Clean Air Day

Posted: Oct. 4, 2023 6:22 AM PDT

Today is the National Clean Air Day and the county passed a resolution in August in support of the initiative. County Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says any sort of supportive change in behavior can help.

 

Renner says that it can be as simple as carpooling for a day, limiting the number or length of trips you take if you do drive, or even walking instead of driving when possible are all helpful along with a number of other ideas.

 

And if you are driving try not to accelerate too quickly or sit in an idling car to keep the air-conditioner running while waiting for somebody.
You can also ditch the car and jump on Nevada County Connects busses for free all day.
More ideas at cleanairday.org

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha