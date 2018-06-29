< Back to All News

National Forest Campers Get Fire Safe Reminder

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 5:32 PM PDT

If you’re camping sometime during the Fourth of July holiday period, you likely know that this is probably the busiest time of the year, including in the National Forests. And Tahoe National Forest Public Affairs spokesman, Joe Flannery, says they’ve already responded to three unextinguished campfires in recent weeks, on the east side of the forest. And two of them spread to nearby vegetation. He says while more people are being more careful about making sure the fires are completely out, he says to make sure you utilize what’s called the “Drown, Stir, and Feel” method…

Then, Flannery says you should use the back of the hand to make sure the embers are cold to the touch. You must also obtain a free campfire permit outside of designated campgrounds. Also, proper equipment operation is important…

Flannery also reminds recreationists that state law requires spark arresters for Off Highway Vehicles. And, of course, fireworks possession and use is banned in the national forests.

