National Forests Closure Order Extended

Posted: Sep. 1, 2021 12:02 AM PDT

The closure of all national forests in California has already been extended beyond Labor Day. And it’s not just because of the Caldor Fire that’s been threatening the Lake Tahoe region. Tahoe National Forest Service Public Information Officer, Joe Flannery, says it’s been extended through at least September 17th, as conditions continue to deteriorate statewide. And that, in turn, continues to stretch Forest Service resources and personnel to the thinnest of levels, and only for fire protection. He says it’s also for the public’s protection…

And that also decreases the potential for new fire starts, with so many human-caused. Flannery also points out that many of these fires are not wind-driven, like so many in the

While the closures will continue to be reviewed regularly, Flannery says we would need about three days of rain for recreational activities to resume again. Last year, closure orders weren’t issued until September and then forests had limited openings, in mid-October, to allow camping only on designated sites.

