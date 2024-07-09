National Health Care Accreditation Wayne Brown

< Back to All News

Posted: Jul. 9, 2024 12:08 AM PDT

While Sacramento County continues to struggle with jail deaths, Nevada County’s Wayne Brown Correctional Facility has received it’s first-ever National Accreditation for quality health care services. Undersheriff Sam Brown says it’s their first-ever recognition, after a lengthy three-year process…

click to listen to Undersheriff Brown

Brown says the jail also provides mental health care and substance abuse services. During the assessment, a team of experienced doctors and experts in correctional health care survey the facility for compliance with jail specific standards in several areas. That also includes safety and disease prevention, governance and administration, personnel and training, special needs and services, as well as medical-legal issues…

click to listen to Undersheriff Brown

The accreditation is valid for 36 months, which means the county will need to re-apply in 2027. Officials say it also translates into fewer health-related grievances and lawsuits and reduced health risk to the wider community when released.

