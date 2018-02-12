National Hotel Has Been Sold For Major Rennovation

After an extensive period of on-again and off-again negotiations, the National Hotel in Nevada City has been sold. In a news release, the new owner, Jordan Fife, says The National Hotel Exchange Company plans a multi-million dollar upgrade that, he says, will make it the city’s only mid-luxury boutique hotel. Mayor Duane Strawer, who has been involved in talks with various investment groups, says he’s looking forward to the hotel maintaining its historic and intimate feel…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

Fife is also the son and grandson of former Nevada County residents…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

Fife says it’s hoped the revived hotel will be ready in time for the holiday season near the end of the year. Strawser says he also hopes the name will be retained. The hotel first opened in 1856, under the name “Bicknell Block”. It’s listed in the National Register of Historic Places and has been touted as the oldest, continuously operating hotel west of the Rockies.