National Hotel Looks Positive Despite Delays

It was lofty but doable goal to try and re-open a Nevada City landmark in time for the Chritmas Holiday season, but it didn’t quite happen. On KNCO Business Spotlight with Jon Katis, owner Jordan Fife said he had hoped to open the revamped National Hotel in December, but had to alter plans due to unexpected changes.

Fife says contingecies are a common occurance when doing historical renovations of the magnitude of the National Hotel. Construction the the roof was recently completed.

With everything still moving forward, Fife is shooting for a late winter early spring opening.