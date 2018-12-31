< Back to All News

National Hotel Looks Positive Despite Delays

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 6:07 PM PST

It was lofty but doable goal to try and re-open a Nevada City landmark in time for the Chritmas Holiday season, but it didn’t quite happen. On KNCO Business Spotlight with Jon Katis, owner Jordan Fife said he had hoped to open the revamped National Hotel in December, but had to alter plans due to unexpected changes. 

Listen to Jordan Fife

Fife says contingecies are a common occurance when doing historical renovations of the magnitude of the National Hotel. Construction the the roof was recently completed.

Listen to Jordan Fife

With everything still moving forward, Fife is shooting for a late winter early spring opening.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha