National Hotel Rennovation Moving Forward

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 12:14 AM PDT

The man and his team who recently acquired the Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley continue to be busy with an even more major makeover of the National Hotel in Nevada City, which the group bought in February. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Jordan Fife says they’re refurbishing 39 rooms, instead of 44, by combining some rooms…

Fife says 8 to 10 rooms didn’t have bathrooms. The lobby area is being moved back downstairs, with the dining room being moved upstairs again. The National Bar will stay downstairs, with another bar upstairs and having a 1920’s vibe. Fife says he’s gutted much of the interior of old furniture and equipment and even held an estate sale for some of the items….

Rennovations will also bring the hotel back up to code, with the roof also being replaced. Fife remains optimistic that the National Hotel will reopen in November. It’s considered the longest continually running hotel in California, opening in 1856.

