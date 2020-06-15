National Hotel Sign Still A No- for Now

A hotel in the gateway to Nevada City’s Historic District has run into a snag regarding a proposed sign on the side of the building. The owners of the National Exchange Hotel on Broad Street are seeking a variance to display a large handpainted sign on the the brick siding facing the Golden Center Freeway.

However, the Historical Society states the proposed sign does not meet signage standards in the current oridinance, and the sign should not be allowed. The Planning Commission, supporting the Historical Society’s recommendation, did not approve the request for the variance. However, hotel ownership is appealing the decision and presented evidence supporting historical handpainted signs within the city. An additional level of complexity is that a large number of people on both sides of the argument requested council to table or continue the item until an actual face-to-face meeting takes place. Council members Duane Strawser and Erin Minett suggested jumping straight to a continuance.

Listen to Council members Strawser and Minett

It was decided to proceed with public comment. A vote after comment and discussion ended in a split decision, with two council members voting to deny; two abstaining; and one absent. So ownership will have another opportunity to appeal, but it will not take place until the publc is allowed to physically attend attend the meeting.

Listen to Reinette Stenum

The meeting date will be set once COVID restrictions are lifted.