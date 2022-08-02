National Night Out At Pioneer Park Tonight

National Night Out is celebrated all over the country Tuesday evening. It annually promotes police-community sponsorships and neighborhood camaraderie. And the local celebration is once again at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Grass Valley Police Detective, and event coordinator, Mel Bird. says they hope branch out more with their information booths this year…

Also on hand are the Nevada City Police Department, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the county’s Probation Department. Bird says the continued expansion of neighborhood watch programs is not only creating more bonds between law enforcement and residents but also helping to reduce crime…

And it’s also a lot of fun, with the color run always being one of the highlights. There’s also other kids’ games, live music, fire and police exhibits, and adopt-a-pet, among other activities. Also, free food. That’s National Night Out, from 6 to 7:30 this (Tues.) evening at Pioneer Park.