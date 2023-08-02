National Night Out Color Run Fun

Last night was National Night Out and locally the celebration taking place at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. Grass Vally Mayor Jan Arbuckle saying the event is important locally.

Supervisor District Three, Lisa Swarthout saying the event highlights departments working together.

Children and adults enjoying free sno-cones, treats and giveaway while waiting for the main event.

Though primarily for the children The Grass Valley mayor looking for a special participant.

Supervisor Swarthout also looking forward to the run.

Hundreds of children… and adults… screaming with excitement as the run finally began!