National Night Out Full Of Color

An event to encourage safe communities and build relationships with law enforcement and fire protection agencies took place across the country last night. Locally, The National Night Out brought Nevada County residents to Dee Mautino Park in Grass Valley to participate in fun events and a free barbeque. It was the second year that Grass Valley and Nevada City combined resources in one location to hold the event.

Cody has helped set up the last two years.

Alicia and her friend brought ther kids out to have fun but also meet the firefighters and police officers in the area. The families were having a great time.

Nevada City Police Chief, Jim Leal, was enjoying his first Nevada County National Night Out.

Two highlights of the event included the Color Run and music provided by the band consisting of law enforcement officers and firefighters.