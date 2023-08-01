< Back to All News

National Night Out Is Tonight At Memorial Park

Posted: Aug. 1, 2023 12:14 AM PDT

This year, it’s Grass Valley law enforcement’s turn to host the local celebration of National Out, which is Tuesday evening at the recently-upgraded Memorial Park. All local agencies, also including fire departments, are on hand for this annual community-building campaign. It promotes neighborhood camraderie, to make neighborhoods a safer and better place to live. This is the fourth year of attendance for Karen Miller, with the Nevada County Probation Department…

For Grass Valley Police Department Detective Mel Bird, one of the highlights is always the Color Run. That’s where kids race around the field, while also getting splashed with various colors of chalk dust. Bird and fellow officers also join in…

There’s also live music, free barbecued hot dogs and snow cones, fire and police exhibits, and adopt-a-pet, among numerous activities. That’s from 6 to 7:30 this evening at Memorial Park.

