National Night Out Returns

Posted: Aug. 3, 2021 12:50 AM PDT

Another event cancelled by the pandemic last year is back. Law enforcement agencies are hosting National Night Out, Tuesday evening, August third. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says all local agencies will be represented at Mautino Park, on Alta Street. He says the event has come a long way over the decades it’s been held…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Now there’s a full slate of activities, especially for children, with games available, including the always-popular Color Fun Run. Nevada County Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Bingham says they’ll also have plenty of exhibits…

click to listen to Sgt Bingham

Also exhibits from the local fire and police departments, CHP horses, adopt-a-pet, and live music. There’s also free food. That’s from 6 to 8pm at Mautino Park in Grass Valley.

